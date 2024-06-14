Braves linked to one Ronald Acuña Jr. replacement trade that makes no sense
For the last few weeks, MLB fans, especially Braves fans, have speculated on what Atlanta would do to replace their injured superstar, Ronald Acuña Jr. Any idea under the sun has been proposed, from Atlanta replacing him within their own organization all the way to the Braves making a blockbuster trade, has been floated.
Now, an MLB analyst has floated an idea out there that really doesn't make any sense at all. Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote a piece that detailed every MLB team's needs and their potential trade deadline plans.
As expected, he listed the Braves as needing an outfielder. But what doesn't make sense is the list of names included.
MLB analyst links top prospect Heston Kjerstad to the Braves ahead of the trade deadline
On the list of names included for outfielder connected to the Braves is Heston Kjerstad. For those not familiar with Kjerstad, he's currently the fourth-ranked prospect in the loaded Baltimore Orioles organization. More impressively, he's the 21st-ranked prospect in the entire game of baseball.
So, how in the world does Kjerstad land on a list of potential Braves trade targets? The list is filled with rentals and veterans, leaving Kjerstad to stick out like a sore thumb.
There's no Orioles fan, front office member or player that wants to see Kjerstad traded in the first place. But what kind of deal does Bowden have in mind for the Braves to acquire him? Where could it make sense?
Kjerstad, 25, is ready to be in the big leagues for good now. He's slashing .310/.395/.614, good for an OPS over 1.000 and he's slugged 27 extra base hits in 42 games. He struggled a bit in his first stint in the big leagues this year, but he's ready to be called up for good.
There really is no way imaginable for this trade to come to fruition. The Braves are looking to compete, which is why they would theoretically want to make a move for Kjerstad. But to acquire him, they would need to move one of their impact MLB players. It really doesn't make sense at all.
I'm sure Baltimore fans will find this connection amusing, not taking it very seriously at all. For Orioles fans to be okay with trading away their coveted outfielder, they would need to be receiving someone like Luis Robert Jr. or Kyle Tucker in return.