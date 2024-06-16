Braves give decade-long minor leaguer with incredible hair first crack at the majors
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves Sunday roster move didn't look like much on paper, but there's always a storyline behind the numbers. The Braves selected Grant Holmes, a right-handed pitcher who will most likely slot into the bullpen, to the MLB roster. In doing so, they also placed right-handed pitcher Huascar Ynoa on the 60-day injured list and optioned lefty Ray Kerr to the minors.
The story of this transaction is Holmes, who looks straight out of a comic book. Well, maybe the clerk at the comic store rather than a superhero himself. Except, in this case, that scrappy hourly worker can throw mid-90's gas.
Holmes is a career minor-leaguer and an inspiring story. The man just wants to reach the show, and now his moment has finally arrived. The 28-year-old was dealing in Triple-A Gwinnett this season, with a 2.63 ERA in 18 games on the campaign so far.
Rock on: Braves promote Grant Holmes to the big leagues
Holmes was a non-roster invitee to Braves spring training, and did just enough to impress Atlanta scouts there that he earned a spot in Gwinnett. Here's how House That Hank Built's Eric Cole described Holmes back in March.
"Holmes has been a pro since 2014 when he was drafted in the first round by the Dodgers. He was actually a starter through 2019 before being moved to the bullpen, but his minor league career with the Dodgers, Athletics, and Braves has been more notable for his unrealized potential and mediocre results than anything else. The Braves brought him back to camp for the 2024 season," Cole wrote.
As Cole noted, Holmes was a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This isn't some no-name. Holmes spent time in the Dodgers minor-league system before signing on with Oakland and now Atlanta. In Gwinnett, Holmes took his talent to the next level and developed his secondary pitches just enough to receive the promotion to Atlanta.
Even if it's only a short-term stay, Holmes has realized his major-league dream. That deserves some recognition. Rock on, my friend.