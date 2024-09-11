It took a devastating injury for Braves to make move fans have been begging for
By Mark Powell
The Braves knew something was wrong when they removed Reynaldo Lopez in the early innings of his latest start against the Washington Nationals. Just a day later, Lopez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right should inflammation.
“I didn’t really know what was happening,” López said on Tuesday night. “The first pitch went out, and I thought it was 95, and I look up and it was 89. That took me by surprise. That’s something I wasn’t expecting."
As Lopez notes, his velocity decrease was immediately flagged by both the Braves training staff and even players. Lopez has experience as both a starter and relief pitcher, but transition to full-time rotation piece this season. He has already doubled his total innings from the 2023 season in 2024, with 128.2 so far.
Braves make the right call after Reynaldo Lopez injury
Lopez had the lowest ERA in the majors among starters (100 innings minimum) entering Tuesday's game at 2.03. He's averaged over five innings per start, and is among the favorites for NL Cy Young. Losing him for any amount of time is terrible luck for a team that's been dealt a tough hand already this season. Hopefully, Lopez will make his return in just a few weeks, but in the meantime the Braves have called on reinforcements.
In a series of roster moves, Atlanta has promoted relief pitcher Daysbel Hernandez and infielder Cavan Biggio, who was recently signed. Hernandez has received plenty of fanfare of late, with Braves supporters begging Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker to add him to the battery. In 10 appearances this season, Hernandez has allowed just two runs over 11 innings. In Gwinnett, he has a 2.59 ERA over 41.2 innings.
Braves roster move comes with another difficult decision looming
Atlanta's bullpen has been a struggle at times. Luke Jackson, for one, avoided the chopping block this time around thanks to a recent string of scoreless appearances. Jackson hasn't allowed an earned run since August 25, and he's allowed no earned runs in seven of his last eight outings. Adding Hernandez to the mix should provide the Braves with more middle-relief help alongside Williams, who per the numbers has suddenly turned his season around.
One looming long-term replacement for Lopez, if called upon, is Ian Anderson. Anderson is a former NL Rookie of the Year candidate and has a 3.54 ERA and 40 strikeouts in just over 38 innings in Gwinnett.
Anderson along with Hernandez make sense as roster candidates as we near late September. The Braves need all the help they can get to keep their playoff hopes alive, with or without Lopez.