Braves are doing everything in their power to keep their worst bullpen piece involved
By Mark Powell
I'm not sure what Luke Jackson has on Alex Anthopoulos, but I'm starting to get a little bit concerned. Jackson, a former World Series champion with the Braves who was reacquired at the MLB trade deadline, hasn't performed up to par.
With the San Francisco Giants this season, Jackson had a 5.40 ERA in 39 appearances. In nine appearances with the Braves, Jackson has been even worse, with an ERA of 7.20. What am I missing?
The Braves have been playing better of late, which is why most of the conversation around the team hasn't centered on Jackson. The bullpen could be better, but as long as Brian Snitker and Co. continue adding more separation between themselves and the pack for the third NL Wild Card spot, there's only so much fans can complain about.
Luke Jackson gets another chance for the Braves
Jackson is one of those things on the periphery that the Braves fanbase would prefer just...not exist, or at the very least not come back to bite them every few days. Snitker trusts Jackson because of his role on that 2021 team, but he's not the same pitcher he once was. Father time comes for us all, and relief pitchers change year over year. Jackson might be phenomenal next year due to a looming change in his windup. Who knows!
Atlanta called up John Brebbia, a right-handed pitcher, as an addition to their bullpen on Sunday morning. Brebbia has a 6.29 ERA this season, but also a high strikeout rate. His .333 BABIP doesn't make a whole lot of sense given the stuff he possesses, so the Braves are banking on that number regressing to the norm.
The Braves also signed Tyler Matzek to a contract in Gwinnett. Matzek pitched for Atlanta earlier this year -- unsuccessfully I might add -- and was also a member of that 2021 World Series team. I'm sensing a theme here. Matzek had an ERA over nine with the Braves and could get a late-season promotion if he's able to turn things around in Gwinnett.
If Atlanta really wants to challenge Jackson and improve their bullpen in the process, they ought to give Daysbel Hernandez a real shot. Hernandez has an 0.87 ERA in 10 appearances with the big-league squad this season. He makes the most sense as next in line should the Braves finally punt on the Jackson plan. Rather, he has been kept from the big-league roster for...reasons. Your guess is as good as mine.
Alex Anthopoulos is stuck in the past, and it's hurting the Braves bullpen dearly.