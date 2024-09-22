Upcoming Braves rotation plans could cost them down the stretch
It's all on the line now for the Atlanta Braves. After pulling out a series win against the Miami Marlins by the skin of their teeth, the Braves sit at 85-71 on the season. They're still on the outside looking in when looking at the NL Wild Card race, but with the New York Mets set to face Zack Wheeler on Sunday night, Atlanta could pull to within one game of their NL East rivals for the final Wild Card spot.
The fact that the Braves are even in position to make the postseason is astonishing. No team has been hit harder by injuries, yet they're right there. With the Mets set to come to Atlanta for a three-game series after their series finale against the Phillies, the Braves control their own destiny.
They're set up to make things really interesting by having their three best starters lined up to face New York. Spencer Schwellenbach gets the ball for Tuesday's series opener, Chris Sale follows, and then Max Fried will start the series finale. With a series win, the Braves will take over the third Wild Card spot with three games to go regardless of what the Mets do on Sunday night.
Having their three best lined up against the team that they're chasing is obviously ideal, but the way that the Braves are choosing to order the rotation leaves a lot to be desired, and could cost them down the stretch.
Braves rotation order could cost them in tight postseason race
The best pitcher not only on this Braves team, but in the majors this season has been Chris Sale. What he's been able to do after several injury-riddled seasons with the Boston Red Sox has been extraordinary. Having him start one of the games against the Mets is a no-brainer, but why exactly is he starting the second game?
Sale started Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two runs in five innings of work in a Braves blowout win. The southpaw could've started Tuesday's series opener on normal rest, but instead, the Braves are giving him an extra day of rest by slotting him in for Wednesday.
On the surface, this sounds like a smart idea. Sale would likely benefit by having an extra day of rest this time of year, and it's not as if one game against the Mets is worth more than another. The problem with starting Sale on Wednesday, though, is that this could limit his availability in a potential Game 162.
The Braves would like to seize control of the third Wild Card spot by winning or sweeping the Mets at home, but even if they do that, the spot will not be clinched. They'll still have to play well against what will likely be a desperate Kansas City Royals team for three at home to finish out their season.
Let's say the Mets and Braves enter a potential Game 162 deadlocked in the Wild Card race. Instead of having Sale, the Braves would be throwing Schwellenbach. The Braves rookie has been awfully impressive to begin his MLB career, but he's not Sale. Sure, the Braves could go to Sale on short rest, but how good of an idea is that, especially with his injury history?
The Braves could've started Sale on Tuesday on normal rest and then start him again on Sunday on normal rest if their season is in the balance. If the Braves were to clinch early, they could simply scratch him and have him available for Game 1 of the Wild Card round. If the Braves were to be eliminated early, they could scratch Sale to manage his workload.
Starting Sale on Wednesday would allow him to start Game 1 of the postseason on a normal workload, but they have to clinch their spot first. This feels like the Braves are playing with fire for no particular reason. It could work out if they take care of business early, but if Game 162 has meaning, this decision could come back to bite them. Even if Sale can go on short rest, Sale on three days rest doesn't sound nearly as enticing as Sale on normal rest.