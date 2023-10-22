3 surprisingly-affordable pitchers Braves can sign to fix rotation woes
The Atlanta Braves should be able to afford a starting rotation upgrade this offseason, especially if they're willing to pay up.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves regular-season success did not lead to postseason wins, as they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies for the second straight NLDS. Braves fans are rightly asking questions, especially after a 104-win season. Changes will be made, especially to the pitching staff. Bullpen upgrades are understandable -- Atlanta had a surprising lack of velocity come the end of the season. The starting rotation brings with it its own questions, though.
Kyle Wright is expected to miss the entire 2024 season despite trying to come back near the end of this year. Charlie Morton has an option, and will turn 40 years old this offseason. His return is not guaranteed. Even Max Fried is in an arbitration year and could theoretically be a trade target for opposing teams. There's a lot happening in Atlanta.
If last offseason is any indication, a Morton return would mean the Braves likely have around $20 million to spend on upgrades to their pitching staff. Here are some players who fit that mold.
Atlanta Braves should target Sonny Gray this offseason
I've discussed the Sonny Gray-Braves fit several times so far this week, as Gray has made it clear his primary goal is to win a World Series, and sign somewhere he knows he'll have a regular opportunity to compete. Gray should make $20 million or under on a three-to-four year deal, as is currently projected. He likes Minnesota plenty, but that's doesn't mean he isn't open to other locations.
“We want to go to a place where you feel wanted,” said Gray, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. “I don’t know if this is the right thing to say before going to become a free agent, but I’ll say it because it’s honest. Money is not the ultimate factor for me. Never has been. Having said that, you want to be valued appropriately. … There are a lot of factors that go into those decisions. It’s not only me making it. As anyone who’s known me throughout the course of this year and last year, there are a lot of other things that go into it, my wife and my kids a big part of it. But I do love it here.”
Gray enjoys playing for the Twins organization. They just made the ALDS, which is as far as the Braves have gotten the past two seasons. Were he to sign in the ATL, Gray would immediately become a top-of-the-rotation starter.