Braves rumors: 3 pitchers Alex Anthopoulos can sign with Marco Gonzales's money
The Atlanta Braves traded Marco Gonzales to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the MLB Winter Meetings, saving money in the process. Who will they sign to replace him?
By Mark Powell
Braves should enter the competitive market for starting pitcher Seth Lugo
The Braves have shown some interest in Seth Lugo at the MLB Winter Meetings, but they are just one of at least five interested suitors in the former Padres starting pitcher. Lugo made the transition from relief pitcher to starter successfully in 2023, which explains the interest he is receiving on the open market. Per MLB Insider Robert Murray, Lugo is getting offers on a three-to-four year contract. If Atlanta is comfortable with the length of Lugo's deal, he could be a fit.
However, as Eric Cole of The House That Hank Built, Lugo does come with some risk:
"On the surface, the fit between Lugo and the Braves is a weird one. Atlanta is already attempting to convert the recently signed Reynaldo Lopez back into a starter and Lugo is a guy who made that same transition in 2023 in San Diego to mixed results. Sure, he posted a perfectly reasonable 3.57 ERA while throwing a bunch of strikes, but his strikeout numbers diminished significantly as a starter and he hasn't posted a FIP lower than 3.76 since 2019 which isn't great," Cole wrote.
Lugo was wise to opt out of his contract with the Padres, as San Diego is looking to cut back on payroll. He'd likely slot in the No. 4 spot in the Braves rotation behind Charlie Morton if given the opportunity.