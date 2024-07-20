Ranking 3 positions Braves must prioritize addressing at trade deadline
By Jacob Mountz
The Atlanta Braves came charging from the gate as soon as the season started, but as the injuries mounted, the Braves began to fade. To make matters worse, players that have been great in the past are now underperforming. While it seems like the Braves have figured some things out like filling the fifth spot in the rotation with Spencer Schwellenbach, there are a few question marks remaining.
The Braves have been on a fairly good stretch recently with Kelenic in the leadoff spot and Schwellenbach beginning to pitch like an established starter, but even in quite a few of their victories, there is still a lingering sense of weakness. How should the Braves approach the weaknesses in their roster?
Trade rumors often get thrown around like spaghetti at the wall, hoping it would stick. Braves fans want to see Brent Rooker in the outfield, Garrett Crochet on the mound, and Mason Miller in to close it out. And rightfully so, that is just about what every fan is dreaming about for their teams. Unfortunately, to gain such a haul, a team would need a deep farm system and most likely, a pair of deep pockets. The Braves have already spent a good deal of cash this year and, with key contracts expiring at the end of the season, might do it again next year. In addition, their farm system is rather shallow.
The only three Braves prospects in the MLB’s Top 100 Prospects List are all pitchers (Smith-Shawver, Waldrep, Schwellenbach). All three have been used in the major leagues this season and may be essential next season after several Braves’ pitchers hit free agency.
While this doesn’t necessarily mean a massive upgrade is out of the question, it might mean the Braves will need to get creative. Luckily, that’s what Alex Anthopoulos does. The Braves might not get the complete overhaul fans want, but it will likely be enough to make the Braves a dreaded contender in the postseason. But what positions should the Braves prioritize? Let’s give it a look starting with the pitching staff.
3. Braves need to trade for pitching for any chance of catching Phillies
The Bullpen
More recently, the Braves’ pitching has been solid. The Braves’ 3.40 ERA is the best in baseball. But there were several times the pitching staff didn’t seem like they could keep the Braves in games. When it comes to the bullpen, we know there is no problem.
The Braves currently maintain a bullpen ERA of 2.94, which is second-best in the majors. Keep in mind there have been disastrous outings from Braves relievers, some of whom have now been injured or have been sent down. Having an ERA this low despite these outings is extraordinary for any team. The one struggling reliever still on the Braves’ roster is Aaron Bummer who owns a 3.62 ERA, which hardly passes for struggling. Currently, the Braves have Daysbel Hernandez in the minors despite having a great but short run in the majors.
When it comes to the bullpen, the Braves have options. This season, improving the bullpen should not be a top priority. The Braves’ prospects will be better spent on something else. So, is there anything on the pitching staff that can be improved?
The Starting Rotation
To start, we can leave Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, and Max Fried out of this. All three of them have been stellar. When going into the postseason and having to face the Braves top three starters, opposing teams will be hard-pressed to score runs.
The other two starters are a bit more concerning. Charlie Morton maintains an ERA of 4.07 while Spencer Schwellenbach’s ERA sits at a discouraging 4.43. To his credit, Schwellenbach has stabilized the fifth starter’s position after Spencer Strider went down for the year. The open fifth spot in the rotation is now less of a concern because of him. Also, an ERA as high as Schwellenbach’s can be expected of a prospect who has been recently called up.
While it looks bad, Schwellenbach has effectively kept teams as dangerous as Baltimore and Philadelphia somewhat quiet. If he can find his footing on a more consistent basis, the Braves can comfortably carry him into the postseason as a fourth starter. But for now, he is a question mark.
AJ Smith-Shawver will also be getting his chance after returning from the IL. Smith-Shawver already has one scoreless outing under his belt this year. If he can expand on that, he’ll give the Braves another option. Lastly, we shouldn’t forget about Ian Anderson who will also be making his return in the near future.
The one problem here is we don’t know what we’re going to get from every pitcher except the Braves’ top three. The Braves can’t trust, with a high degree of certainty, Morton or Schwellenbach to take the ball in the postseason. To be on the safe side, the Braves might want to acquire just one starter with a few years of control since Morton and Fried may not be coming back (Morton will likely be retiring). But, this year, a starter that is less of a tax on the farm system might be ideal if the Braves are going to try for one.
2. The Outfield
The Atlanta Braves as a team are currently 22nd in runs scored. This is certainly a problem. The Braves offense has suffered several injuries throughout the year (Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Michael Harris II, Ozzie Albies plus replacement players). But in addition, just about the entire lineup besides Marcell Ozuna has underperformed. But even with the many slumps plaguing their offense, the Braves can’t shelf mainstays like Matt Olson or Michael Harris II when he comes back. Rather, the Braves will need to look elsewhere to boost production.
If the Braves are going to make it far into the postseason, their offense will need a boost. With Harris II still injured and questions swirling around their production, the Braves might greatly benefit from seeking another bat or two. If the lineup does not have an impactful change, they will have a hard time beating quality teams the rest of this season and in the postseason.
With Harris II coming back and Kelenic doing well, these two positions are safe. But that leaves Adam Duvall. Duvall, who had a good year last year for the Red Sox, is currently slashing .192/.256/.329 with eight home runs through 240 ABs. It’s hard to rank Duvall as a priority that needs to be addressed as his past eight games have been very good and he is certainly a Braves’ favorite from prior years. But his performance this year hasn’t been inspiring and the trade deadline is growing close. He is rapidly running out of time to prove himself.
1. Shortstop
Orlando Arcia, like Duvall, was also satisfactory last year. But this year has been abysmal. Arcia owns a .211/.244/.333 slash line with seven homers through 318 ABs. In addition, he has grounded into 11 double plays this year which is the most on the team. Arcia was chosen over Vaughn Grissom for his defense. While this might have been the right move, Arcia is now a problem for the Braves.
At this juncture, the Braves lineup is in definite need of an upgrade. Acquiring some capable bats should be the top priority for the Braves. The rotation, while not perfect, is in good shape and is less of a priority. Unlike the rest of the team, the bullpen has been absolutely great and probably doesn’t need help at this time. We will soon see if Alex Anthopoulos can repeat the success he had in 2021 and lead the Braves to their 5th championship title.