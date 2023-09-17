Braves rumors: Acuña injury update, Fried extension still looms, fringe players added and returning
- Dereck Rodriguez has been selected and another RP has a rehab start scheduled
- Max Fried's extension (or lack thereof) still sits as a major talking point
- Ronald Acuña Jr. gets return update
By Josh Wilson
Max Fried extension continues to be a massive talking point for offseason
Max Fried missed a significant portion of time this season due to a forearm injury, but in limited availability, he has still proven he's worthy of an extension to stay in the A. Some fans remain curious about why the team hasn't inked him to one just yet.
In 13 starts, Fried has put up a 2.64 ERA, going 7-1 including a complete game shutout. His field-independent piutching is slightly worse this season than last, but still better than his career average.
Fried, since returning from injury on August 4, has posted a 2.96 ERA. He's given up more than three earned runs just once in that period. Though he has had five starts in that window where he's given up five or more hits, he's done a great job of working out of trouble.
Chase Irle of Sports Talk ATL is one of many who believe Fried to have earned his money with the Braves, but the organization's propensity to underspend (or, viewed another way, spend wisely) could be a barrier here.
"Fried might be the best pitcher in baseball, and he deserves to be paid like it. Unfortunately, that’s not exactly the Braves MO. With one year remaining on his contract, this looks like an all too familiar situation. I get queasy just thinking about a Braves rotation without Max Fried leading it, but Alex Anthopoulos has let several key pieces walk before and the Braves have been just fine."
Irle is right on the money here about why Fried's contract situation is one to watch. His strong play could easily put him right out of the Braves' budget, which creates a connundrum for Anthopoulos who has spent wisely. The Braves have, historically, locked up young players to affordable extensions by signing them early, but they may be a bit behind schedule here, which could ultimately lead to Fried being viewed as a trade piece or simply running out his team control years in Atlanta before signing elsewhere.
Fried is currently scheduled to be a free agent in 2025. His personal narrative and the Braves decisions to be made with him are to keep an eye on.