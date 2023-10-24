Braves Rumors: Blockbuster trade idea, Ron Washington latest, Pirates target
- Could the Atlanta Braves trade for Randy Arozarena?
- Why Ron Washington makes sense for the Houston Astros.
- Mitch Keller trade idea proposed by Bleacher Report.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could the Atlanta Braves trade for Pirates ace Mitch Keller?
It's no secret that the Atlanta Braves could use some depth in their starting rotation. While most pundits believe that upgrade could come on the free-agent market, especially should Charlie Morton retire, Alex Anthopoulos has never shied away from trades before.
Late last week, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted a potential Braves-Pirates trade, which would send the Pittsburgh ace to Atlanta in exchange for a few prospects. The prospects headed back to Pittsburgh include A.J. Smith-Shawver, Allan Winans and Braden Shewmake. Here is Reuter's explanation:
"Mitch Keller finished 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 210 strikeouts in 194.1 innings while earning his first All-Star selection in a breakout season. The 27-year-old is controllable through 2025, and he would slot into the Atlanta staff as one of the better No. 3 starters in baseball," Reuter wrote.
The Pirates have been sellers for a very long time, and Bucs fans are tired of trading away their most talented players in exchange for prospects, essentially pushing the competitive window down the road. On the surface, Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington seems to think this team can compete in the next year or two. Trading Keller, or even David Bednar for that matter, doesn't line up with that vision and would further expose a Pirates front office that cannot afford another bad PR hit.
The trade package from the Braves is a nice one, especially considering it is headlined by Smith-Shawver, a player they value. It's unclear if Anthopoulos would be willing to part ways with a pitcher they see a bright future in, so there are several complications here.