Braves Rumors: Blockbuster trade idea, Ron Washington latest, Pirates target
- Could the Atlanta Braves trade for Randy Arozarena?
- Why Ron Washington makes sense for the Houston Astros.
- Mitch Keller trade idea proposed by Bleacher Report.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could Ron Washington replace Dusty Baker with the Astros?
Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington could be a hot commodity this offseason for teams in need of a manager. Washington once led the Texas Rangers to two American League pennants, and has proven he's capable of the job, if he wants it. However, Washington is getting up there in age (he's over 70 years old). If he wants another shot at managing, this may be his last, best shot. FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray floated Washington as a potential replacement for Dusty Baker in Houston should he leave the Astros:
"Washington is a players’ coach. He works tirelessly to help them improve, with his pregame work on the field with players famous around baseball. It’s helped Austin Riley become a Gold Glove defender at third base. It’s helped countless players with the organization, and he’s viewed as a key piece to what that organization has built...But Washington is ready to manage again. In 2021, he told FanSided when asked about the possibility of becoming the Padres’ manager: “I think I’m qualified. I think I can get that team over the hump. That’s my thinking. … I’m definitely able to get them where they want to go.”
Knowing that Washington was enthusiastic about a return to the bench just a few years ago suggests he may be willing to leave Atlanta for the right opportunity. While the San Francisco Giants job is now taken, the Padres and Guardians remain. Houston will be the most attractive opening of the bunch, and Washington should be on their short list.