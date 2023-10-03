Braves Rumors: Brian Snitker provides surprising clue on team's postseason roster

Here’s how we’re lining up for our first Postseason Workout:



Home:

Acuña Jr. RF

Albies 2B

Riley 3B

Olson 1B

d’Arnaud C

Harris II CF

Rosario LF

Arcia SS

Shewmake DH

-

Fried P



Visitors:

Lopez SS

Pillar LF

Murphy C

Ozuna 1B

Wall CF

Grissom 2B

Hilliard RF

Williams 3B

Guthrie DH

-…