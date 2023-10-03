Braves Rumors: Brian Snitker provides surprising clue on team's postseason roster
Could Vaughn Grissom make the Atlanta Braves postseason roster? Manager Brian Snitker may have just given fans a surprising hint.
By Mark Powell
It's best not to read too heavily into simulated games. The Atlanta Braves will play several intersquad games as they prepare for the NLDS, hoping to shake off any rust they would otherwise feel by missing close to a week of action. The rosters for these games don't mean a whole lot, though if a certain player performs well, it could make a manager pause prior to making a postseason roster decision.
The Braves did just let Ehire Adrianza hit free agency, which could open up a spot on the playoff roster for a middle infielder. It should be noted that Nicky Lopez, who can play multiple positions and was acquired at the trade deadline, has struggled with the bat of late. One player who can perhaps offer more at the plate is Vaughn Grissom.
Braves: Will Vaughn Grissom make the postseason roster?
Grissom played second base on what was essentially the Braves B team, listed as the visitors on Tuesday prior to their game. While the team tried to move Grissom to shortstop prior to the regular season, this could provide some sort of clue as to their thinking this postseason. Lopez, who would be Grissom's primary competition, is the backup shortstop.
Braden Shewmake is listed as the designated hitter on the 'home' team in this case, but it would be far tougher for the defensive specialist to make the roster considering the Braves already have that role filled by Orlando Arcia and Lopez.
At the very least, the Braves are smart to keep Grissom involved just in case someone goes down with an injury. He hit well in Triple-A Gwinnett and is less of a defensive liability at second base. If needed, he can pinch hit late in games, but there will be far less pressure on him coming off the bench, should he get a chance to in the playoffs.