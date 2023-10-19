Braves Rumors: Charlie Morton uncertainty, Ronald Acuña's promise, trade chip
By Mark Powell
Ronald Acuña has a message for Atlanta Braves fans
Despite Atlanta's defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies for the second straight year, a bright spot for the Braves this season was Ronald Acuña's likely NL MVP campaign. Acuña had a 40-70 season -- perhaps one of the best in the history of the franchise. Acuña made sure to thank fans for their support this year, despite the disappointing end.
"THANK YOU EVERYBODY. THANK YOU TO MY COACHES AND TEAMMATES. THANK YOU BRAVES COUNTRY THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD. THANK YOU FOR BRINGING THE SAME ENERGY. EVERY DAY. NO MATTER WHAT," Acuña wrote, seemingly shouting in all caps.
Perhaps the most important part of Acuña's message occurred after the introduction, which is when he said that "next year will end different." That's what Braves fans need to hear from their leader, as they've failed to receive much reassurance from Anthopoulos or Brian Snitker that necessary changes will be made to improve the squad.
Atlanta's offseason has started early for two straight years. That cannot and should not happen again in 2024, especially at the hands of the Phillies