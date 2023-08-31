Braves Rumors: Darius Vines longevity, Kyle Wright struggles, Donaldson competition
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Just how long can Darius Vines stay in the majors? Kyle Wright struggles in latest rehab start. Signing Josh Donaldson isn't an option.
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: Kyle Wright has a forgettable rehab start
Braves fans twiddling their thumbs awaiting Kyle Wright's return may have to wait some more. The star pitcher has missed most of the season due to a right shoulder strain, but things were looking up for Wright in recent weeks after a sharp first rehab start.
In his second rehab start in Gwinnett, however, Wright pitched a wholly forgettable game. In just under two innings, he gave up three hits and three runs with two walks and just one strikeout.
It's a far cry from Wright's first rehab game in which he threw three scoreless innings, but worry not, Braves fans. rehab lines don't mean much in the grand scheme of things.
With the Braves cruising into the 2023 playoffs, the team is in no rush to get Wright back in the lineup. Rehab starts are less about results and more about making sure players are healthy and don't suffer any setbacks.
Anytime a star player returns from injury, there's almost bound to be a wrinkle here and there. As long as Atlanta closes out the season on a strong note, Wright can keep on improving his form and building up his pitch count and confidence in Triple-A.