Braves Rumors: Darius Vines longevity, Kyle Wright struggles, Donaldson competition
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Just how long can Darius Vines stay in the majors? Kyle Wright struggles in latest rehab start. Signing Josh Donaldson isn't an option.
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: Is Darius Vines here for the long haul?
The Braves' fortune just keeps on getting better. This week, Braves' 2019 seventh-rounder Darius Vines got called up for his MLB debut on Wednesday. In a 7-3 win against the Rockies, Vines looked every bit the part of an elite pitcher allowing two runs and four hits over six innings, along with five strikeouts and one walk.
Vines, a top-10 prospect in Atlanta's farm system, suffered a shoulder issue that forced him to sit on the shelf for a chunk of the 2023 season. The 25-year-old has nonetheless pitched well in the minors with a 2.70 ERA, causing the Braves to reward him with his MLB debut this week.
In an emotional game in which the Braves recorded their 250th homer of the season and Vines' own mother cried tears of joy, Vines won hearts everywhere for his sparkling start in a tough ballpark.
What's next for the youngster? The Braves could choose to give Vines another start at home on Tuesday -- it'd be difficult to argue that he doesn't deserve it.
One well-pitched game is hardly enough to warrant a permanent spot in the Braves' current rotation, and moving forward, Vines could develop into a bullpen option or a player capable of making a spot start in a pinch.
Scouting reports peg Vines as a potential back-of-the-rotation arm due to his command of a three-pitch repertoire that includes a fastball, slider, and changeup.