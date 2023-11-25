Braves Rumors: Dylan Cease trade package, Josh Hader buzz, Verdugo possibility
- Is a Red Sox trade the Braves' answer in the outfield?
- Braves continue to be connected to stud reliever Josh Hader
- What would a Braves trade package for Dylan Cease look like?
Braves Rumors: Dylan Cease trade package for possible blockbuster
Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease is one of the hottest names on the trade market for the 2023-24 MLB offseason. The Atlanta Braves are also obviously heavily interested in making a substantial move to upgrade the rotation. Thus, the possibility of Cease coming to Atlanta has been an obvious connection to make.
Though Cease had an ERA north of 4.50 in the 2023 season as the White Sox became an unmitigated disaster, his bonafides and appeal for the Braves are obvious. He has two full seasons of club control remaining, he was the AL Cy Young runner-up in the 2022 campaign, and he'll be just 28 years old at the start of the 2024 season. That all tracks for a player Alex Anthopoulos would target in a trade.
However, the crucial question to ponder here is what a Braves trade package for Dylan Cease would look like. Luckily, Chase Irle of SportsTalkATL put together what is a realistic and sensible trade package for Atlanta to send Chicago's way.
The big thing to consider for the Braves is that, yes, giving up the organization's top three prospects is expensive, but Atlanta is not one of the strongest farm systems in baseball. Subsequently, that's what it might take. However, being able to dangle young arms in front of the White Sox when that's the strength of the Braves farm system is also an advantage in a big way.
By no means does this mean that Atlanta is trading for Dylan Cease with any kind of certainty. However, it's an obvious connection and, based on this proposed trade package and both team's needs, it would make a ton of sense.