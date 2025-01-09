Vladimir Guerrero Jr. already forcing Blue Jays to break the bank without a new deal
At this point, it feels as if there's only one move that Ross Atkins can make to salvage the Toronto Blue Jays offseason. The Blue Jays missed out on top targets like Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried, so extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. feels like a must to begin to win the fan base's trust back, as unlikely as that may be.
The 2024 Blue Jays were one of, if not the most disappointing teams in the league, but Guerrero was one of their few bright spots. The 25-year-old slashed .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI. Having as good of a season as he did when he got off to a sluggish start and had little to no protection around him in the order for much of the year was impressive. He ended up making the All-Star team, winning a Silver Slugger, and finishing sixth in the AL MVP balloting.
Obviously, considering Guerrero's age, popularity, and ceiling, he's a player that the Jays and their fans would love to see in Toronto for the next decade if not longer. The problem, though, is that with Guerrero set to hit free agency after the 2025 season, his price is as high as it has ever been. He increased it thanks to his MVP-caliber year, and then Juan Soto added to it with the absurd deal he got in free agency.
Guerrero has expressed a willingness to sign an extension to remain in Toronto if the Jays meet his number, but considering the fact that he's still without a deal, they haven't been willing to acquiesce quite yet. Guerrero has set a deadline for extension talks to conclude on the first full day of Spring Training.
Regardless of whether a long-term deal with Guerrero can be reached or not, he will begin the 2025 season under contract with the Blue Jays. Guerrero is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility. Considering what he made in 2024 and the year he put up, there's reason to believe he's going to cash a massive check regardless of whether an extension is coming or not.
Sure enough, Bob Nightengale of USA Today believes Guerrero can make $30 million in his final year of arbitration. If that does happen, he'd become the third player ever to accomplish that feat, joining two incredible names.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Blue Jays will have to break the bank on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. whether he signs extension or not
This projection does not come as a surprise whatsoever. Guerrero made $19.9 million in his second year of arbitration, so a large jump is expected. $30 million sounds about right in that regard.
The question all Jays fans will be wondering, though, is if the two sides can agree to a deal before Thursday's deadline. Notably, the two sides went to arbitration last offseason, and Guerrero won the case. The two sides going to arbitration again in the offseason before he's slated to hit free agency would not give fans reason to believe an extension is coming. If they can't agree to terms for one year, what makes anyone think they'll be able to on a decade-long pact?
All Blue Jays fans can do at this point is hope Atkins comes to his senses and just meets his asking price for the 2025 season. We know the Jays have money to spend. The last thing that should happen is nickel and diming on a one-year commitment, especially when the two sides are discussing a much larger deal.