Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is open to Blue Jays extension, but there’s a catch
Every Vladimir Guerrero Jr. update at this point has to be read with bated breath if you're a Toronto Blue Jays fan. The superstar first baseman is entering the final year of his contract and, unfortunately, it appears as if things have been trending toward him testing his market and becoming one of the highest-paid players in MLB.
Ross Atkins and the Blue Jays, of course, don't want to do that. Recent reports indicated that they will continue to kick the tires on a possible extension with Vladdy this offseason in hopes that they can avoid losing both him and Bo Bichette next offseason (if not sooner).
There is also an inkling of good news for the Blue Jays in that department as well based on the latest interview with the slugging first baseman.
Sitting down with Abriendo Sports this weekend, Guerrero Jr. expressed that he remains open to an extension with the Blue Jays. Considering that some believed that might not be the case, that's big news on that front. For the right price and getting what he deserves, Vladdy is open to the idea of staying with Toronto. That, however, comes with a catch because, you know, it can never be that simple.
As Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet noted on X/Twitter, Guerrero said that he won't continue negotiations with the Jays past the first full day of spring training. That sounds even more ominous considering reports, also from Abriendo Sports, that Vladdy called the latest Blue Jays offer way off from what he was seeking.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. still open to new Blue Jays deal but not after spring training starts
As of right now, the full spring training dates for Toronto have yet to be announced. We do know that their first game in the Grapefruit League will be on Feb. 22 against the New York Yankees. Based on last year, we can assume that the first full workouts will be four-to-five days prior to that, putting us with around Feb. 17 or 18 as the deadline for extension talks between the Blue Jays and Vladdy.
For those keeping track at home, that's less than two months away at this point.
This is to say, the clock is ticking for Atkins and the Blue Jays front office to get any kind of deal done. That, however, is worrisome with the nugget that Guerrero seemingly indicated that the two sides aren't close on the numbers he's looking for in his next contract. Is less than two months enough time to bridge that gap? And if it's not, is there any chance of Toronto retaining the superstar infielder if he gets a taste of the open market next winter.
What's more concerning is that this has been another offseason of whiffs for the Blue Jays in terms of acquisitions, which extends beyond Juan Soto too. This team looks markedly similar to the one that was in the bottom-half of the AL East last season. If that were to continue, there's a chance that Guerrero might not even finish out his final year of club control with the Blue Jays as reports say Atkins could look to move Vladdy at the trade deadline if Toronto is short on success.
So if Blue Jays fans were already sweating, there probably isn't a reprieve coming any time soon. It's going to be an arduous process over the next two months and then beyond. But at least there's a glimmer of hope that Guerrero is, in fact, open to the idea of staying with the organization he's spent his entire career with to this point.