Ross Atkins’ latest desperate attempt to save his job could backfire on Blue Jays
By Jacob Mountz
It has been six years since the much-anticipated arrival of two young studs with elite pedigrees. The sons of MLB legends Dante Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Sr. made their debuts and were an instant success. However, the team failed to record a single postseason victory since then.
Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins has been under pressure to make a deep postseason run while they still have their two dynamos. But Atkins wasted last season altogether and came into this offseason hoping to turn it around while both Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have one remaining year on their contracts. So far, it hasn’t gone well.
Atkins’ main target, Juan Soto, went to the Mets. As many desirable names across the MLB have come off the market, Atkins’ grandiose vision is quickly fading. Attempts to keep the dream alive by signing Vladdy to an extension have subsequently failed, but extending him may still be in the cards. In desperation, upper management started brainstorming ideas. One of the new plans is risky; it could work, but it might have a profound negative effect.
Extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr, trade Bo Bichette, sign Alex Bregman
Among the backup plans Atkins is faced with involves possibly forfeiting a prized player next season and instead dumping cash on two other MLB stars. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) explained it like this:
“Picture the Toronto Blue Jays keeping first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. long-term. Trading shortstop Bo Bichette. Signing free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. None of those outcomes is particularly likely. All, however, are in play, according to sources briefed on the Jays’ discussions.”
Rosenthal notes it’s unlikely, but it is a possibility. Depending on how the offseason goes from here, we might see this scenario play out in Toronto. But what are the ramifications?
Bo Bichette was one of the Blue Jays’ top producers from his debut in 2019 until 2024 when an injury derailed his season and resulted in him posting miserable numbers. With one year left and coming off a terrible year, it is unclear what the Blue Jays might get for him. However, he has been a source of trade chatter from other clubs. Rosenthal had this to say about Bichette:
“He is coming off by far his worst offensive season, posting an OPS+ 29 percent below league average while missing almost three months with a right calf strain. The Jays do not appear nearly as interested in signing him as they do Guerrero … Still, the Jays do not appear to be shopping Bichette. Executives from three rival clubs, granted anonymity for their candor, said the Jays are open to moving him, but only for a high price. Good luck, with Bichette coming off his down year, under club control for only one more season and set to earn $16.5 million in 2025. He also ended the season with a broken finger that required surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.”
When at his best, Bichette is much better than his supposed replacement in Alex Bregman. Losing him before the 2025 season would almost be the equivalent of forfeiture. That isn’t to say Bregman is a poor performer by any means. If the Blue Jays sign him while keeping Bichette, and assuming Bichette bounces back, this might go a long way to bringing the Blue Jays back into postseason contention next season. Without Bichette, their chances are dicey.
However, in the long run, Bregman is also a questionable choice. While his defense was spot-on last year, his bat has been declining. If this continues, he we will not be a suitable replacement for a star-caliber player like Bichette. If the Blue Jays sign Bregman, they may need to capitalize on their investment within the next three years, but that may be trickier than one would expect because of this next item.
Vladdy turned down a massive extension that would have netted him $340 million. But after losing Soto, they can still afford to extend him at his price. Rosenthal estimates $500-$600 million will begin to move the needle. But between extending Vladdy and signing Bregman, there won’t be much money left to significantly build around them. The determining factor in whether the Blue Jays can be successful or not might be the return they would receive for Bichette, but as Rosenthal explained, it would be hard to net a substantial package.