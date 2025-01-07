Sure looks like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is using Blue Jays rival screw over Ross Atkins
By Mark Powell
It's no secret the Toronto Blue Jays want to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beyond this season. Guerrero Jr. is one of the best young hitters in MLB, and if the Dominican superstar were to hit the open market, he'd seek a deal to rival Juan Soto's. Vladdy will not receive Soto money, but he won't be far off. A $400 million contract is a sure thing if Guerrero Jr. continues to perform at this level in his contract year, and a good agent could increase that valuation to $500 million with the right leverage.
Guerrero Jr. finished last season with 6.2 WAR and a .940 OPS, which isn't bad for a player who isn't particularly known for his defense – though a 2022 gold glove suggests otherwise. The Blue Jays reportedly made Guerrero Jr. an extension offer prior to Juan Soto's contract, which subsequently eliminated any chance of Vladdy signing at the Jays previous price point. Soto moved the goalposts.
Red Sox and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have mutual interest. Should Blue Jays fans be worried?
If Guerrero Jr. truly wants to stay in Toronto, then it makes sense to sign him now. However, it shouldn't be shocking if Vladdy prefers to reach free agency, where he'll likely receive a more lucrative offer. Guerrero Jr. has said he won't negotiate an extension past Opening Day, so the Blue Jays are on the clock. That makes Bob Nightengale's most recent nugget of information all the more interesting.
Per Nightengale, the Red Sox would be interested in Guerrero Jr. if he became available. Also per the USA Today MLB Insider, the interest is mutual.
"Guerrero and the Blue Jays are at least $100 million apart, with Guerrero seeking at least $450 million," Nightengale wrote. "If Guerrero doesn’t receive an extension by spring training, he’ll test free agency. If Guerrero doesn’t return to the Blue Jays, he would love to be with the Red Sox, friends say, which may be why the Red Sox are hesitant in their pursuit of Bregman."
That sound you hear is Blue Jays fans screaming from across the border. Losing Guerrero Jr. to the Mets or Dodgers is one thing, watching him in the same division is another issue entirely. The AL East is crowded, and every move makes a difference. Boston adding a player the caliber of Guerrero Jr. to pair with Rafael Devers would immediately make them pennant contenders at the very least.
While I trust Nightengale's sourcing here, I don't believe it to be genuine. Agents and players do this all the time in MLB. Guerrero Jr. has been linked to a Blue Jays rival in an attempt to drive the price up for an extension. Remember, folks: Guerrero Jr. isn't a free agent until the winter of 2025. That's a long time from now, and the two sides are discussing an extension with months to go before Opening Day.
Nightengale even added the caveat that the two sides are far apart in his original story. Applying added pressure on the Jays to meet Guerrero Jr.'s demand is a classic media maneuver, and a wise one by Vladdy's representation if it's the case.