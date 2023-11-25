Braves Rumors: Dylan Cease trade package, Josh Hader buzz, Verdugo possibility
- Is a Red Sox trade the Braves' answer in the outfield?
- Braves continue to be connected to stud reliever Josh Hader
- What would a Braves trade package for Dylan Cease look like?
Braves Rumors: Atlanta named among favorites to sign Josh Hader
While starting pitching is the clear priority for the Braves, there have been rumblings dating back to the trade deadline that the club could also look to further fortify the bullpen. So, whether it's been wishful thinking or not, Josh Hader, arguably the best closer in baseball, has been floated as a possible fit in Atlanta.
The Braves were a frequently mentioned trade destination for Hader at the 2023 midseason deadline, but the San Diego Padres, instead, elected to hang onto the closer and try to make a push for the playoffs. That was ill-fated and now the Padres are cash-strapped with Hader hitting the free agency market.
So the drum continues to beat for Hader and the Braves, the latest of which is Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listing the Braves as the No. 8 landing spot for Hader. However, his speculation seemed less than optimistic for Atlanta.
"We've seen Atlanta mentioned somewhat often as a potential No. 3 suitor for Hader behind Texas and Philadelphia. But, really? The Braves have never signed a free agent to a contract worth more than $75.25 million (B.J. Upton a decade ago), but this is where they're going to plant their first nine-figure flag? When they already have Raisel Iglesias as one of their highest-paid players? And when starting pitching is very clearly the bigger concern? You sure 'bout that?"
That is a valid point. However, the early offseason trades seem to indicate a more aggressive free agency approach from Anthopoulos and the Braves. Moreover, pairing Hader with Iglesias and AJ Minter at the back end of the bullpen would be an electric combo that would all but shore up any end-of-game scenario.
Yes, there should be some trepidation about the Braves being able or willing to land Hader given their history. At the same time, though, when you continue to see smoke, there's usually fire. And the Hader-to-Atlanta smoke has still not subsided.