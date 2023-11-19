MLB Rumors: 3 Braves backup plans after striking out on Aaron Nola
With Aaron Nola re-signing with the Phillies, the Braves will need to turn their attention elsewhere to fortify their starting rotation
After falling short in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies for a second consecutive year, it became abundantly clear that the Atlanta Braves are going to do everything in their power to put the best possible team together and win in 2024.
One area that needs improvement is undoubtedly their starting rotation. The front of the rotation is as good as it gets with Spencer Strider and Max Fried leading the way, but Charlie Morton is aging, Bryce Elder had an abysmal second half, and the fifth starter is pretty non-existent.
One target that felt realistic was Phillies star Aaron Nola who was searching for a very hefty free agent contract. Stealing him away from the Phillies would've been just that much sweeter. Unfortunately for Atlanta, Nola has re-signed with the Phillies on a massive seven-year deal. While it's annoying that Nola is off the board, the Braves are fortunate to have several quality options out in front of them.
1) Braves backup plans after striking out on Aaron Nola: Sonny Gray
Sonny Gray feels like the most realistic option out there with Atlanta missing out on Aaron Nola. The best part is, he won't require the seven years Nola just got from Philadelphia.
While Nola is probably a bigger name, there's no question that Gray was a better pitcher in 2022. Gray wound up posting a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts and 184 innings pitched for Minnesota. He led the AL with a 2.83 FIP and just 0.4 HR/9. He allowed eight home runs all season. Nola on the other hand allowed four times that.
The age is a bit concerning as Gray just turned 34, but after finishing as the AL Cy Young runner-up, there's no reason to believe he'll suddenly be a bad pitcher in 2024. Adding Gray to be Atlanta's third starter would be a luxury nobody else in baseball (including the Phillies) have.
Signing Gray allows the Braves to potentially save some money and seek out other deals to make the team even more loaded than it already is.