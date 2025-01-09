Rafael Devers doesn’t seem nearly as bothered by Red Sox-Alex Bregman buzz as everyone else
As the Alex Bregman saga drags on, it seems like we've narrowed our focus to two teams in particular: the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox. The latter's interest is nothing new; Boston has been rumored to be in on the former Houston Astros third baseman from pretty much the moment the offseason began, and manager (and former Astros bench coach) Alex Cora hasn't been shy about advocating for his former player.
While Bregman is undoubtedly a talented player who would be a huge help to Boston's chances in the AL East in 2025 and beyond, reports of the Red Sox' pursuit haven't always been received as positively as you might expect. Boston, of course, already has a third baseman in homegrown star Rafael Devers, and it wasn't immediately clear how the two might fit together in the same infield — or how Devers might feel about being the Derek Jeter to Bregman's A-Rod. (Sorry for that visual, Red Sox fans.)
But amid all the consternation, it seems like Boston might be making a mountain out of a molehill. At least, that might be what Devers is trying to communicate if his latest social media activity is any indication.
Rafael Devers hints at willingness to serve as Red Sox DH to accommodate Alex Bregman
On Wednesday, The Section 10 Podcast covered who might start at third for the Red Sox in 2025. The conversation soon turned to Bregman, at which point an interesting idea was floated: Bregman, inarguably the better defender of the two, would man the hot corner, while Devers could slide to the everyday DH spot.
On the surface, that's a controversial suggestion, turning one of the game's biggest stars into a one-way player. But it seems to have the endorsement of one very interested party: Devers himself.
Devers' verified account gave the video a like on social media, and while we understand that reading the online tea leaves can frequently get you into trouble, it's hard to think of a reason for doing so that doesn't imply at least some sort of endorsement of the idea.
And really, why wouldn't he? Devers has done an admirable job of committing himself to improve with the glove over the course of his career, but it's clearly not where his primary passion lies. That would be mashing dingers, and if he can outsource the defensive work to Bregman while focusing exclusively on propelling Boston's offense, that feels like a win-win. Whether Craig Breslow can actually get a deal done, however, is another matter entirely.