Braves rumors: An Eddie Rosario replacement no one's considered yet
Could the Atlanta Braves replace Eddie Rosario with a surprise free agent?
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves let Eddie Rosario walk this offseason for many reasons. First, his splits against left-handed pitching left much to be desired in 2023. While Braves fans will always remember his contribution to their memorable World Series run just a few short years ago, Rosario emerged as a clear weakness in the lineup last season, even when paired with a platoon-mate.
Alex Anthopoulos has made it his mission to find a new corner outfielder this offseason. While the Braves have yet to make good on that promise, Vaughn Grissom has emerged as a possible internal option if Brian Snitker would prefer to get his bat in the lineup. A change in position for Grissom could prove to be challenging, though.
Bleacher Report suggested an alternate route, as the Braves could instead sign Hunter Renfroe, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds. Here is their argument:
"The only obvious hole in the Atlanta lineup is left field after Eddie Rosario had his $9 million club option declined. Slugger Hunter Renfroe has averaged 34 home runs per 162 games during his eight-year career, and also has one of the strongest throwing arms in baseball," writes Joel Reuter.
Should the Braves sign Hunter Renfroe to replace Eddie Rosario?
Spotrac suggests that Renfroe would earn more than Rosario, who had his $9 million option declined by the Braves just this offseason. If Atlanta is willing to spend a bit more, Renfroe can likely be had for around a two-year deal worth up to $18 million AAV.
If that seems expensive, that's because it is. Anthopoulos would be better served waiting for the corner outfield market to go down some before committing nearly $20 million a year to one player. While Renfroe has moderate power, so did Rosario.
Odds are, Anthopoulos will either find an internal option or one which won't break the bank. If Renfroe's price comes down, the fit makes sense.