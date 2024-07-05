Alex Anthopoulos ready to run back 2021 with Braves first OF move
The 2021 Atlanta Braves were dealt a devastating blow with Ronald Acuña Jr. suffering a season-ending ACL tear. It felt as if their season was over. Instead, Alex Anthopoulos went to work and acquired a slew of outfielders to replace Acuña. They wound up winning the World Series thanks, in large part, to those outfielders.
One of the outfielders that Atlanta acquired was Eddie Rosario, who was struggling with Cleveland but was outstanding with the Braves, even winning NLCS MVP helping them win the NL Pennant.
Fast forward to 2024, and the Braves are in an eerily similar spot. Acuña suffered another torn ACL and is done for the year, and the Braves have reportedly acquired Rosario once again.
Braves give fans 2021 flashbacks by signing Eddie Rosario
Once it was reported that the Washington Nationals DFA'd Rosario, it felt like more of a matter of when, not if, the Braves would find a way to acquire him. They signed him to a minor league deal, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him find his way back to the majors in very short order.
Rosario had a good month of May, but struggled for the most part during his time with the Nats, slashing .183/.226/.329 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 67 games played. He was playing regularly for Washington and even saw time in all three outfield positions, but didn't hit enough to warrant staying.
Even with those struggles, this move made too much sense for Atlanta to not execute it for several reasons. First, Rosario was an important player in Atlanta as recently as last season. He was overshadowed by just about everyone else in their historic lineup, but Rosario hit 21 home runs and drove in 74 runs as their primary left fielder. That's not nothing.
Second, while he has struggled this season, so have Atlanta's Acuña replacements. Adam Duvall has played regularly since Acuña went down and while he has hit lefties very well, he's hitting just .120 against right-handed pitching this season. He has 14 hits in 117 at-bats against righties. In other words, he's unplayable against them.
Forrest Wall struggled so mightily to the point where the team just demoted him. Options like Ramon Laureano and Eli White are less than inspiring.
The Braves are essentially giving Rosario a couple of weeks with the team to prove himself by signing him. If he proves he can be a contributor, he can stay. If he struggles, the team can let him go and pursue a legitimate upgrade. He inked a minor league deal, so it's not like they had to give anything up for him.
There's no risk here and there is a chance for real reward. The question now is when will Rosario be back in the majors?