Braves rumors: Hints at big moves, Gray backup plan, Vaughn Grissom position change, more
- Who will replace Ron Washington?
- Vaughn Grissom could change positions
- Sonny Gray needs to come with a backup plan
- The Braves plan to spend, but how much?
By Josh Wilson
Who will replace Ron Washington on the base paths?
Ron Washington is headed from third base in Atlanta to the dugout in Anaheim. Washington was announced as the newly hired Angels manager, signing a two-year deal with the team that moved off of Phil Nevin after the 2023 season.
It leaves a gaping hole at third base coach for the Braves. Washington is so much more than just a stoplight coach. He brought over 1,200 games of managerial experience to Atlanta plus over 500 games as a player. He was a professional for the locker room, and as big of a loss as a team can experience in the assistant head coach category.
So, who will step in?
My colleague Mark Powell named Chipper Jones, who makes sense, but may not be practical. Jones has worked with the Braves in spring training and received rave reviews from manager Brian Snitker.
Another name I think may be more realistic: David Ross. Recently fired by the Braves, Ross played for the Braves from 2009-12. While Ross may draw interest from teams that still have managerial openings after he was shockingly fired by the Cubs just days ago, Ross could look to learn under the tutelage of a proven playoff winner like Snitker before getting back into managing. Ross has managed just two postseason games, both of them losses.