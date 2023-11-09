Braves rumors: Hints at big moves, Gray backup plan, Vaughn Grissom position change, more
- Who will replace Ron Washington?
- Vaughn Grissom could change positions
- Sonny Gray needs to come with a backup plan
- The Braves plan to spend, but how much?
By Josh Wilson
Vaughn Grissom might change positions
Let's just be honest, there is no easy path for Vaughn Grissom to get playing time at shortstop anytime soon. Orlando Arcia has filled the role well and is under a team-friendly contract the next several seasons. Grissom's defense at short has been detrimental, and even in minor leagues, he has been error-prone.
For a bit, and perhaps even still, Grissom has looked like a possible trade piece since the Braves have someone occupying the position and even more prospects in the pipeline like Braden Shewmake who are cause for excitement.
Or, perhaps the Braves look at moving him to a new defensive position? According to general manager Alex Anthopoulos, the team has discussed moving him to left field.
It's actually not a bad idea. One of the pain points of the team's late postseason was left field. Eddie Rosario was ineffective defensively during the NLDS against the Phils, and Kevin Pillar brought little to the plate. Both were poor options, and the team needs to find some solution at left field. Free agency appears to be the most opportune place to look to do that.
Perhaps, if the Braves can retread Grissom as a left fielder, they don't need to overspend in free agency, instead using those payroll dollars on more impact-for-dollar positions like starting pitching.
There's emotional capital invested in Grissom, too. Fans and people in the organization would surely like to see him succeed in Atlanta vs be shipped out. Maybe this is the best way forward for him to stay in the A.