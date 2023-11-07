Braves Rumors: Surprise reunion, Morton's problem, Sonny Gray latest
- Could the Atlanta Braves bring back Jason Heyward or Adam Duvall?
- Charlie Morton is back, but what's the issue?
- Sonny Gray received a qualifying offer, which complicates things for the Braves.
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Could Jason Heyward or Adam Duvall return?
Along with Morton's decision, the Braves also declined Eddie Rosario's team option, thus making him a free agent. With Rosario and Kevin Pillar out of the picture, Atlanta must find a new corner outfielder. Assuming Vaughn Grissom doesn't change positions heading in 2024, they have no real internal option.
David O'Brien of The Athletic discussed two potential options to replace Rosario, and they may seem familiar to Braves fans. O'Brien also hinted at Tommy Pham of the Arizona Diamondbacks as an ideal fit.
"Among free-agent options who don’t figure to command budget-busting contracts are Tommy Pham, who could add an edge that some around the team say was lacking this year, and former Braves Adam Duvall and Jason Heyward, who had a bounce-back season with the Dodgers, batting .269 with 15 homers and an .813 OPS in 377 plate appearances as part of a lefty-righty platoon."
Heyward last played for the Braves in 2014, and has since seen stints on the Cardinals, Cubs and Dodgers. Former Brave Freddie Freeman helped recruit Heyward to the Dodgers just last season, and it paid off big time. A return to Atlanta could be exactly what this team needs right now, as Heyward is a great clubhouse presence as well.