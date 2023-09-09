Braves Rumors: Potential Atlanta reunion, Michael Soroka shut down, Vaughn Grissom return
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves Rumors: When will Vaughn Grissom be back?
Atlanta Braves slugging shortstop Vaughn Grissom was placed on the minor-league injured list this week with a hip injury. While updates to Kyle Wright, Michael Soroka and more surely overshadowed the Grissom news, it's still worth nothing since he's a potential postseason call-up.
Grissom is not on the Braves September roster, despite his impressive minor-league batting statistics. The problem for Grissom at the time of his injury was that Nicky Lopez -- a middle infielder Atlanta acquired at the trade deadline for his defensive ability -- was performing quite well at the plate. Since then, he's cooled off. Grissom is still just 22 years old, and if the Braves can find a spot for him on the bench as a potential pinch-hitter, then there could be room for him after all.
In an article just a few weeks ago, The Athletic's Dave O'Brien commented on Grissom's future with the Braves:
"For the Braves, Grissom has more value as a potential backup infielder or possibly challenger to Arcia again in the spring — though that seems unlikely given Arcia’s performance as a lineup regular — than he has as a corner outfielder. And if the Braves have any inclination to trade him this winter, his value is going to be higher as a middle infielder coming off a strong offensive season in Triple A than as a player the Braves moved to the outfield to see what he might be able to do. That’s especially since he’s not played any there at all, and might struggle offensively while trying to make such a major midseason position change," O'Brien wrote.
Any position change, such as left field, would have to come in the spring. For now, Grissom still adds some value at second base and off the bench as a pinch hitter or pinch runner. But he has to get healthy first.