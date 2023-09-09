Braves Rumors: Potential Atlanta reunion, Michael Soroka shut down, Vaughn Grissom return
Braves Rumors: Could an Atlanta reunion be in the works? Michael Soroka has been shut down for the season. Vaughn Grissom was also placed on the injured list.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves Rumors: A reunion in the works?
Just a few weeks ago, it looked as though Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins were working on a contract extension. Soler has played well with the Marlins this season, perhaps even leading them to an NL Wild Card spot. The powerful slugger could have the opportunity to play spoiler in the NL postseason once again.
Soler is in the final year of his contract, as he opted into the final season on his deal prior to the 2023 campaign. That decision has paid off and then some, as he's likely earned a multiyear opportunity come this winter. As MLB Trade Rumors wrote, Soler could be one of the better bats available on the market when free agency does begin:
"Between his age and this year’s production, Soler will have a case as one of the more appealing bats on a thin market. Given his proximity to free agency, it seems unlikely he’d take a substantial discount. The Marlins already outbid the field to sign Soler once, when signing him to his current contract, but it’d not yet clear if they’ll be comfortable putting forth another market-value offer when Soler’s stock is presumably higher than it was last time around," Steve Adams wrote.
A return to Atlanta, perhaps as a replacement for Marcell Ozuna if Alex Anthpoulos is able to sell high on the right-handed slugger, makes sense.