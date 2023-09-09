Braves Rumors: Potential Atlanta reunion, Michael Soroka shut down, Vaughn Grissom return
Braves Rumors: Could an Atlanta reunion be in the works? Michael Soroka has been shut down for the season. Vaughn Grissom was also placed on the injured list.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Michael Soroka shut down, but what does it mean?
Atlanta is choosing the safe route with Michael Soroka, who suffered another serious arm injury last week. Soroka has unfortunately been on the wrong end of an oft-injured career. Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves front office has maintained faith that Soroka can play a role in their rotation when healthy, though it's unclear exactly when that good will can pay off.
"He's done for the year. It's not anything he's going to have time to come back from," manager Brian Snitker said. "He'll be shut down, and then he can kind of concentrate, when he gets ready, on his offseason program."
Soroka missed the better part of two years after recovering from major leg injuries and more. The former All-Star should avoid surgery this time around, which is good news for both him and the Braves.
"It's one of those things that just happens," Snitker said. "I think what he did after coming back and getting this far is pretty good. Credit to him and his work ethic and determination and everything that he's done to get this far, into September."
Without Soroka, expect Atlanta to lean on their existing rotation, as well as the return of Kyle Wright. Darius Vines and Jared Shuster should also have a next-man-up duty if called upon in September.