Braves Rumors: Josh Donaldson reunion, top free agent target, playoff roster snub
Amid the commotion and calamity with the New York Yankees amid a disappointing 2023 campaign, former MVP and former Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson was released by New York earlier this week after having spent a long period of time on the 60-day IL despite there being no concrete injury to speak of for the lightning rod infielder.
This all led to Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today wondering if the Braves would consider a possible stretch-run reunion with Donaldson.
There are two obvious factors to consider with Donaldson, who hit 37 homers with the Braves in the 2019 season. For one, he's been bad even when not on the IL this season with a .142/.225/.434 slash line over 120 plate appearances. The other is that Atlanta obviously doesn't have a pressing need at third base with Austin Riley cemented as the everyday guy at the position.
That latter part is perhaps the most crucial aspect of the situation, though. While the Braves could sign him prior to Sept. 1 to make him eligible for the postseason roster, there isn't any playing time for Donaldson on this roster with Riley and Matt Olson occupying really the only two positions he could play and with the DH rotation already a bit crowded with the current roster. That was Crosby's conclusion to the situation as well.
Even still, it's a worthy consideration given Donaldson's previous production at an MVP level and his familiarity with Atlanta. All told, though, a reunion isn't something that anyone should be holding their breath for.