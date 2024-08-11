Braves could riot if ideal outfield solution is held hostage by delusional pretender
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves have struggled mightily to find a long-term outfield trio that works. It doesn't help that Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II have gone down with injuries this season.
Atlanta tried adding Eddie Rosario off waivers and trading for Jorge Soler to relive their 2021 World Series glory days. Unfortunately for Alex Anthopoulos, 2021 was a long time ago, and Rosario and Soler have taken a step back in their productivity. Making trades purely based on nostalgia is not a winning formula. At least Soler has some long-term potential, as his contract is not up until 2027.
Nonetheless, there is one more former Brave Anthopoulos could add, assuming he's ever made available. The Los Angeles Angels surprised the vast majority of baseball when they didn't sell every possible rental at the deadline. This includes Kevin Pillar, a former Brave who's likely to retire when the season is over. Why not give Pillar a chance to go out with a World Series, or at least a playoff appearance?
Kevin Pillar never wanted to leave Braves in the first place
Pillar made it clear a few months back that he never wanted to leave Atlanta in the first place, but wasn't given an option.
"I would've done anything to go back there. I've never been happier playing baseball in my life. It was the most fun I ever had. The group of guys, the culture, the winning, the city, it checked all of the boxes. That option wasn't there for me, so it was time for me to move on," Pillar said.
As the Braves struggle to hold onto the third NL Wild Card spot, Pillar would be a welcome addition. Heck, Anthopoulos just DFA'd Rosario to make room for Eli White. Rosario elected free agency rather than report to Gwinnett. Ramon Laureano injured his heel. This outfield is a mess.
What are the Angels doing with Kevin Pillar?
Just last season, the Angels placed all of their trade deadline additions on waivers at the same time, getting rid of a ton of unnecessary capital in the process. Pillar is not set to make much money, but they ought to do good by him and allow him to pick his next team. On the season with the Angels, Pillar is slashing .277/.315/.440. He's no longer the dominant defensive outfielder he once was, but he can still patrol the corners. And with Michael Harris II in center, the Braves need exactly what Pillar can offer.