A Braves-Angels trade to bring an old friend back where he belongs
Before the season, Kevin Pillar expressed his dire interest to be a member of the Atlanta Braves, but the Braves just didn't have a place on the roster for him.
"I would've done anything to go back there. I've never been happier playing baseball in my life. It was the most fun I ever had. The group of guys, the culture, the winning, the city, it checked all of the boxes. That option wasn't there for me, so it was time for me to move on," Pillar said.
But now a few months later, the Braves don't just have a spot for him, they have a need for him.
Following the torn ACL that knocked Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the rest of the season, the Braves have been left with a hole in their outfield that they haven't yet filled. Pillar would be a perfect piece to slot in as a platoon bat in Atlanta.
A Braves-Angels trade to bring Kevin Pillar back to Atlanta for a World Series push
Pillar is slashing .309/.366/.528 in 40 games since being signed by the Los Angeles Angels. Better yet, as a platoon split, Pillar is slashing .373/.422/.661 against left-handed pitchers this season.
This trade could absolutely be done in a one-for-one deal. In fact, the Angels probably couldn't get more than one prospect for Pillar if they called every team in the league. But, this deal is fair on both sides and provides the Angels with the exact kind of prospect that they would want.
The Angels, like most of the teams that are far away from competing, are looking for prospects that are still incredibly young and full of raw talent. The younger the prospect, the better. That gives them time to develop them in their own system while the Angels have no business competing over the next half-decade.
Garrett Baumann is exactly that, being a 6-foot-8, 19-year-old pitcher ranked in the back half of the Braves top 30 prospects. Baumann has multiple plus pitches that play even better than they are given his height. While he's no guarantee he ever makes the big leagues, he's been good in Low-A this year, throwing 64 innings of 3.38 ERA baseball.
The Braves need outfield depth and Pillar is exactly that. Pillar wants to be in Atlanta, and he's been incredibly impressive as of late. This kind of deal almost makes too much sense.