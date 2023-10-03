Braves simulated game hints at looming Marcell Ozuna change
The Braves are playing a simulated game to stay sharp for the MLB postseason, but the contest offered a big hint for a change involving Marcell Ozuna.
During the Atlanta Braves' simulated postseason game on Tuesday, a contest resulting from their sluggish NLDS loss a year ago, veteran DH Marcell Ozuna was on the Visitors team instead of the Home Team.
More notably, however, while young Braden Shewmake was the DH for the Home side, Ozuna took his glove and played first base for the Visitors.
David O'Brien of The Athletic reported that Ozuna has been taking grounders before games this season already. Now, in the simulated game, he's getting live reps at first base.
It might seem a tad confusing for Ozuna to get reps at first given the presence of Matt Olson. However, versatility in the lineup is rarely a bad thing. Moreover, manager Brian Snitker indicated this could continue with Ozuna getting time at first base during 2024 spring training.
Braves Rumors: Marcell Ozuna making move to first base?
Ozuna has shocked many in 2023 with his return to form. In 144 games this season, Ozuna hit a career-high 40 home runs while knocking in 100 RBI and batting .274.
Despite his breakout 2023 season, many are speculating that the Atlanta Braves could be signing the top free agent this offseason, Shohei Ohtani. That would make Ozuna's spot on the team quite uncertain as Ohtani would have to play DH following offseason Tommy John surgery.
Having said that, Olson was an iron man this season for the Braves, playing in all 162 games. Perhaps Snitker and the team's brass want to give the lineup more flexibility, Ohtani or not, to shuffle the lineup and give players like Olson, among others, rest. Ozuna being able to fill-in adequately at first base would allow that.
It's impossible to say definitively what the motives are behind this potential change for the Braves. Even with connections to Ohtani, that signing appears unlikely for Atlanta. Still, it will be interesting to see what comes of this with Ozuna moving into 2024 as we're unlikely to see anything of substance in the playoffs.