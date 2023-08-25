Braves Rumors: Marcell Ozuna hate, Kyle Wright return, Orlando Arcia future
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Why is Marcell Ozuna receiving so much hate from rivals? Kyle Wright returned to the mound in Rome. Is Orlando Arcia's future murky?
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Kyle Wright returns to action
In Kyle Wright's first start since being pulled due to injury in May, the Atlanta Braves pitcher threw three shutout innings for Rome against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Granted, this is only against High-A hitters, but Wright looked much like his old self and most importantly left the game in good shape physically.
Frankly, the Braves pitching staff could use a fifth, as Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder are holding down the fort awaiting Wright's arrival sometime in September. The fact Wright is already performing well in his rehab starts is a good sign, and perhaps a sign Atlanta can fast-track him to the big leagues if necessary.
Of course, Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker would rather take things slow with the former 20-game winner. It's the benefit of building a rather large advantage in the National League East.
“I felt great. I’ve been working on a lot of stuff mechanically, so to kind of see that come into effect,” Wright said after the game. "I really liked my tempo. I didn’t feel like I was rushing as much. I feel like I freed my arm up to throw. Definitely excited to see how I feel tomorrow and see how I bounce back, but I’m really excited with how easily I allowed my arm to work this go around as opposed to in the past.”
Wright is likely to make at least three more rehab starts at different levels of the Braves minor-league system in the coming weeks before he returns to the majors, but this week served as a new beginning.
“I think the shutdown was really important because when I came back, I felt great,” Wright said. “But as I started throwing, normally you would get sore again, but it was different. I could notice that it was more general soreness and sore in the right spots. This go around, we really dove in pretty deep to make sure that we could try to prevent this from happening. As a starting pitcher, you never know and you’re not guaranteed no arm injuries, but there’s a lot of people that put in a lot of work to try to put this behind us.”
Hopefully, Wright can make enough of an impact to earn a spot on the Braves postseason roster when the time comes.