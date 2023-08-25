Braves Rumors: Marcell Ozuna hate, Kyle Wright return, Orlando Arcia future
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Why is Marcell Ozuna receiving so much hate from rivals? Kyle Wright returned to the mound in Rome. Is Orlando Arcia's future murky?
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Orlando Arcia's long-term future in question?
Orlando Arcia surprisingly made the NL All-Star team this season, and signed a contract extension to stay in Atlanta through potentially 2026. Arcia will be 31 years old by the time that deal expires, but is he the long-term answer at such a demanding position?
The Braves lineup is so loaded that what they need most out of the shortstop position is stability defensively. That is something the likes of Vaughn Grissom cannot offer, despite his ability at the plate. Grissom worked with Ron Washington all offseason and failed to provide much consistency with the glove, which is ultimately why Arcia was named the starter out of spring training.
Arcia will rightly enter the offseason as the starting shortstop, and it ought to stay that way through spring training and into the 2024 season. The only way Arcia can lose the job is if he stumbles, proving that this campaign was just a fluke. Arcia is slashing .277/.336/.438 with 14 home runs. For such a demanding defensive position (which requires most of his focus), that's a very good offensive season for Arcia. And most importantly, he comes at a major discount which allows the Braves to go star chasing when they please.
Arcia is a former top prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system who has revived his career with Atlanta. If he is not the long-term shortstop option beyond 2026, then at the very least he's a capable stopgap while the Braves find their next Dansby Swanson.