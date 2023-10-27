Braves rumors: Max Fried alternatives, Acuña's surprising call, Culberson's future
- What would the Braves do with Max Fried's $200 million?
- Ronald Acuña makes surprising offseason decision.
- Charlie Culberson's future as a pitcher.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Will Charlie Culberson return to Braves as a pitcher?
When Charlie Culberson returned to the Atlanta Braves organization in late August, he did so as a pitcher. Culberson is a name fans will recognize, as he's been a favorite in the ATL for quite some time. More recently, he's spent time in the outfield and infield, as he's a multifaceted player.
Culberson could barely get into a game as a position player this season. His best moment came mid-summer, when he recorded a hit in his only at-bat to that point in the Braves record-setting campaign. By all accounts, Culberson is an excellent clubhouse presence, but just doesn't contribute as much on the diamond.
The Braves placed Culberson on the developmental list in August. Eventually, he made some appearances in Gwinnett as a pitcher. Culberson had a 4.91 ERA in 3.2 innings this year in Triple-A, and has a career 1.23 ERA in the majors over five outings. His pitch arsenal is surprisingly deep, and as he learns to command his stuff, he could emerge as a decent option for the Braves if they choose to keep him around.
Yes, it's a long shot, but Alex Anthopoulos has preached adding bullpen depth. If Culberson can offer anything, it's worth giving him a spring training invite to work with the Braves coaching staff.