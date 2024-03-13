Braves rumors: Max Fried doubt grows, absurd trade proposal, prospect debut timelines
- The Atlanta Braves are probably only going to have Max Fried for one more season.
- As if they needed more middle infield help, here is an outlandish trade proposal!
- Plus, the latest timelines on top prospects Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver.
With Opening Day right around the corner, why would you not want some delicious Atlanta Braves rumors to help get you through hump day? The Braves have serious World Series aspirations. Honestly, anything short of raising another championship banner should be met with great disappointment by Braves Country. Regardless, we have a full season of baseball ahead of us.
When it comes to ace pitcher Max Fried, the growing expectation is that he will ball out in the final year of his Braves contract and leave for somewhere else in free agency. He grew up a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, so that's going to be so freaking sweet when he inevitably goes there. The good news is help is on the way in the minors. When will Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver debut?
And as far as making a trade is concerned, nothing leaks out of Alex Anthopoulos' front office. Absolutely nothing. Fortunately for us, we can always rip to pieces any trade proposal involving the Braves because you and I and everybody else not named Anthopoulos has a remote clue what is going on in the Atlanta war room. Exciting times! Well, we've got some Braves rumors to round up.
Get ready to get ready for the only Braves rumors that even matter in the middle of your workweek.
Braves rumors: When will Hurston Waldrep, AJ Smith-Shawver debut?
With the better part of the Atlanta rotation already rounded out, all eyes are on who will occupy the No. 5 spot for the better part of 2024. It will be Max Fried and Spencer Strider at the top of the rotation, with Charlie Morton and Chris Sale in the middle of it. Where things stand, the battle for the No. 5 spot out of camp will be between Bryce Elder and Reynaldo Lopez. What about the prospects?
Braves assistant general manager Ben Sestanovich had all this to say about AJ Smith-Shawver.
"If we thought AJ would already be pitching in the big leagues and become what he has become, then we would have taken him a lot higher. With his athleticism and competitiveness, he got off to a great start last year; we moved him quickly and there was a big league need -- and the rest is history. There's not any single adjustment that he needs to make other than just gaining more experience as a pitcher and refine how he does it. We're ecstatic."
Sestanovich's comments about Smith-Shawver are glowing. He implied that he will likely be the first guy to be recalled if it does not work out for Elder in the No. 5 spot, or if Lopez has to be kicked back to the bullpen as a long arm of sorts. Smith-Shawver has been better than advertised in the Braves system. Sestanovich hinted it is all about getting more reps as a starting pitcher before it is his time.
But as far as Hurston Waldrep is concerned, he may debut soon, but it might be as a reliever first.
"We view Hurston as a starter. Is it possible that his first taste of the big leagues is as a relief pitcher? Sure. But for us right now, the focus is on him being a starter and we will adjust as necessary. His splitter is probably the most devastating non-fastball in our system."
The fact Sestanovich is speaking this highly of Waldrep's off-speed offering is huge news for the Braves. Having a pitch that can not only induce ground balls, but punch-outs as well is certainly promising. He may have been drafted out of Florida to be a starting pitcher, but his evolution as a big-league pitcher could be wide-ranging. If he is lights out in the bullpen, then that is not a bad thing.
For now, Smith-Shawver and Waldrep will continue to bide their time in the minors before the call-up.