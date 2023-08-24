Braves Rumors: Max Fried extension unlikely, potential reunion, Ohtani buzz?
- Are the Braves going to lose Max Fried?
- Familiar face returning to Atlanta?
- Could Braves now make a play for Ohtani?
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: Reunion with Johan Camargo would be sentimental, though not sensible
Giants infielder Johan Camargo was designated for assignment this week and will hit the waivers in the coming days. Should the Braves take a chance on their old friend?
They could for purely emotional reasons, but they really don't need to.
Camargo, who was signed out of Panama by the Braves over a decade ago, has one of the more unfortunate stories of an ex-Braves player. He worked his way up the farm system to make his MLB debut in 2017 and enjoyed a fantastic 2018 season as Atlanta's go-to option at the hot corner.
,Then, as is the fate of so many promising young studs, Camargo started to decline. Atlanta designated him for assignment in 2021, and for the last few years he's been bouncing around different teams struggling to re-connect with his elite form. Since his career-best 2018 campaign, Camargo has been slashing .219/.272/.344.
Camargo has proven he can contribute on defense, but he never managed to carve out a consistent role in Atlanta's offense back then. He probably won't now. Why throw a wrench into the Braves' tried-and-true batting rotation?