Braves Rumors: Max Fried extension unlikely, potential reunion, Ohtani buzz?
- Are the Braves going to lose Max Fried?
- Familiar face returning to Atlanta?
- Could Braves now make a play for Ohtani?
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: If Ohtani's price comes down, would Braves consider it?
Any time the best player in the history of the league is available, a franchise would have to be off-the-rails insane to not at least consider bringing him on. So yes, the Braves would absolutely consider signing Shohei Ohtani this offseason. Doing so is a different question.
The Braves, soaring high in the NL with a star-studded roster, don't meet all of Ohtani's requirements. They do, however, meet maybe the most important: they are a winning franchise. Less than two seasons removed from their last World Series championship and en route to another one, Atlanta boasts both win-now potential and an organizational history of sustained winning and development that would make Ohtani forget all about his depressing Angels years.
Following news of Ohtani's UCL injury, the two-way phenom's price could drop. Two major elbow injuries in six years is enough to sprinkle a healthy portion of doubt in team owners' thoughts of signing Ohtani. Could the Braves swoop in at that point?
Ohtani is still projected to make history with his impending monster extension, which could amount to a half-billion in total value and more than $50 million annually. Maybe a little less than that after his injury news. Atlanta's front office would have to crunch the payroll numbers and decline certain players' club options, yet their roster is for the most part structured in a sustainable way. Seven of Atlanta's eight starters are signed long-term, several of whom have at least five years of contractual control.
Signing Ohtani would mean, for sure, that Max Fried is out. And the Braves wouldn't have money to spend on high-profile free agents for a while -- they would need to rely on their low-ranked farm system.
All factors considered, pros and cons both weighed, the Braves would and should consider pursuing Ohtani. It would be egregiously irresponsible not to.