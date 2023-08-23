Braves rumors: Pete Alonso feud, Kyle Wright update, top prospect call-up
- Braves pitchers and fans aren't done with Pete Alonso
- Good news on Kyle Wright injury progress
- Top prospect is on the move
Braves Rumors: Bryce Elder answered Pete Alsono's dare
If you tell a pitcher to "throw it again," just know they fulfill your wish by plonking you right in the ribs.
Pete Alonso caused a stir in Atlanta in early June when he taunted Bryce Elder to "throw it again" after blasting a home run against the righty. In a universe, that moment might have been a spark for the Mets. In this one, it did the opposite.
The Braves went on to win that game and swept the series. Then fans collectively laughed as New York fell off a cliff, turning "throw it again" into a taunt specially reserved for Alonso and the Mets.
Charlie Morton hit Alonso with a pitch the next game. On Tuesday, it looked like sparks were sure to fly as Elder faced off with Alonso for the first time. He just happened to hit the first baseman.
Alonso said after the game he didn't think the HBP was intentional. And that may be true. The fans at Truist Park saw it differently and cheered the apparent retaliation.
Elder went 5.1 innings with one run allowed as the Braves won the game 3-2. So Alonso took an L on that one as well.