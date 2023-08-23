Braves rumors: Pete Alonso feud, Kyle Wright update, top prospect call-up
- Good news on Kyle Wright injury progress
Braves rumors: Kyle Wright update is good news for Atlanta
Kyle Wright, who has not pitched since May 3, is one step closer to getting back into the Braves rotation.
On Thursday, Wright will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rome as he ramps back up from the shoulder injury that has limited him to just five appearances this season.
Braves fans will have good reason to keep track of his rehab starts in the minors. He is expected to make a handful or so starts before he will be in contention to play for Atlanta again. That could get him back in the fold by mid-September.
Wright was a Cy Young candidate last season with 21 wins in 30 starts, leading all Braves pitchers. He had a career-best 3.19 ERA and won Game 2 of the NLDS with six shutout innings on the mound.
Atlanta has relied on Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder and Charlie Morton to carry the rotation this year. And they each have double-digit victories and ERAs under 4.0. But the overall depth and strength of the pitching staff will be greatly improved when Wright is available again. He'll be needed in October, that's for sure.