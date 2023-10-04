Braves Rumors: Postseason roster surprise, Josh Hader latest, World Series simulation
From a World Series simulation, to Josh Hader rumors, to someone making the NLDS roster, here are your latest and greatest Atlanta Braves rumors to sink your teeth into on the finest Wednesday.
By John Buhler
The Atlanta Braves are looking to avenge last year's postseason debacle with another deep playoff run. After finally getting over the hump in 2020, as well as winning it all in 2021, the 2022 Braves regressed in the postseason. They lost to the No. 6-seeded Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS a year ago, and it was not particularly close... The latest postseason series loss is fresh on everyone's mind.
So while Atlanta awaits the winner of the NLWCS between Philadelphia and the Miami Marlins in their best-of-three, Saturday could not get here soon enough. The Braves are wisely holding simulated games with Braves Country amuck in The Battery. It may be a glorified exhibition, but it is most certainly playoff baseball in The ATL. Believe it or not, the weather is actually starting to change here.
But with that in mind, we are still three days away from Game 1 of the NLDS between the Braves and the winner of Marlins vs. Phillies at Truist Park. The expectation is that 20-game winner Spencer Strider will toe the rubber for the home team on Saturday. After that it will probably be Max Fried getting the start in Game 2 on Monday. The Braves just have to win three of five games to advance.
So to help you pass the time, here are a healthy helping of delicious Braves rumors for you to digest.
Atlanta Braves rumors: The only World Series simulation you need to see
MLB The Show simulated the entire postseason so you don't have to. If life starts to imitate art again, then this is a very good thing for Braves Country, as it implies there will be a second championship parade in three years. The 2023 Braves may not be those m***********s Joc Pederson once knew, but it is going to be hard for the opposition to put up as many runs as this year's Braves lineup surely can.
The simulation really starts for the Braves with a three-game sweep of Philadelphia in the NLDS. I think if Philadelphia gets past Miami then an Atlanta vs. Philadelphia rematch will go four or five. Regardless, I will take the video game sweep and move on with my day. Atlanta would then face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The Braves are coming out on top in the best-of-seven in seven.
Meeting the Braves in the 2023 Fall Classic, according to this simulation, will be the No. 5-seeded Texas Rangers, who bested the division rival Houston Astros in seven in the ALCS. Will the third time in the World Series be the charm for DFW's favorite AL squad? Unfortunately, they are about to have as many title bout losses as Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals, as Texas loses to the Braves in seven.
Assuming everything goes according to plan and this simulation, we have a parade to get ready for.