Braves Rumors: Reunion in the making, Rosario replacement, bullpen decision
- Could the Atlanta Braves reuinite with Jorge Soler or Joc Pederson?
- Who will replace Eddie Rosario in left field?
- Braves make another bullpen business decision with Brad Hand
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Alex Anthopoulos makes an easy call with Brad Hand
Brad Hand did not work out with the Atlanta Braves, to say the least. After Hand was acquired, the Braves relief pitcher had an ERA over seven, and didn't offer up the high-powered velocity Alex Anthopoulos is looking for in his bullpen.
The Braves bullpen strategy is obvious moving forward -- they are targeting flamethrowers with swing and miss potential. Atlanta ranked near the bottom of the league in pitches thrown over 96 MPH out of the bullpen this season. While the Braves 'pen wasn't necessarily a weakness, it's an obvious area of improvement for Anthopoulos and Co. as they find ways to improve a team which finished with the most regular-season wins in MLB.
As House That Hank Built explains, Hand needs to improve his splits against right-handed hitters due to the three-batter minimum. Pitchers like Hand who only thrive against lefties are a dying breed in modern baseball.
"Against right-handed hitters in 2023, Hand allowed a .317/.386/.575 slash line. Against left-handed batters, Hand allowed a .200/.297/.288 slash line...Brad Hand has had a nice career as a reliever and despite a down year in 2023 he likely won't have much trouble finding work next season. The Braves still have a couple of open spots in their bullpen, and should Hand still be a free agent come February don't be surprised if AA picks up the phone," Chase Owens wrote.
Hand was due to make $7 million, and the Braves can do more with that kind of cash.