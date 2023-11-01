Braves rumors: Ron Washington's chances, dark horse free agent, Rosario replacement
- Will the Houston Astros hire Braves third base coach Ron Washington?
- A dark horse free agent fit for the Braves rotation
- An All-Star Eddie Rosario replacement.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves rumors: Astros fans conflicted on Ron Washington
While Ron Washington is reportedly interested in the Houston Astros managerial opening, which was vacated by Dusty Baker, it would appear not all fans down in Texas are open to such a move. Astros fans seem to view Washington as overly similar to Baker -- a veteran coaching mind who perhaps is averse to change.
Washington won two pennants with the Texas Rangers prior to his exit. With the Braves, he's adored by players and a stable force in the clubhouse. He's a players manager who has been around the game his entire life. Frankly, it's surprising he hasn't been hired yet by some team in need of a new skipper. FanSided's Robert Murray discussed the fit of Washington in Houston amid Baker's retirement:
"But Washington is ready to manage again. In 2021, he told FanSided when asked about the possibility of becoming the Padres’ manager: “I think I’m qualified. I think I can get that team over the hump. That’s my thinking. … I’m definitely able to get them where they want to go," Murray wrote.
Houston's loss would be Atlanta's gain in this sense. If Washington weren't given an opportunity with the Astros, he could easily return to the Braves third base line. The Astros reportedly have interest in former Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who is a hot commodity these days. Counsell has been connected to the Guardians and Mets, as well, but Houston is arguably the most attractive opening right now.
Counsell's hope is to reset the market for managers, and it's unclear if the Astros would be willing to pay him as much as the Mets, per say.