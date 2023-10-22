Braves Rumors: Ron Washington's future, Sonny Gray connection, free-agent spending
- The Atlanta Braves could have a tough decision to make on Ron Washington's future.
- Why Sonny Gray makes a surprising amount of sense for Atlanta.
- How much will the Braves spend in free agency?
By Mark Powell
Could the Braves lose Ron Washington?
Ron Washington has been with the Braves since the 2017 season as their third-base coach. He has long been relied upon by Brian Snitker as a right-hand man of sorts. Washington has plenty of managerial success, having led the Texas Rangers to two American League pennants from 2007-14. Could his name come up in possible openings across the league, of which there are now four?
As Austin Owens of The House That Hank Built suggests, if Washington wants another chance to manage, now is the time.
Players are held accountable by Ron Washington and he will let them know if they are not working like they should. Such a stern approach to many may seem a little over the top but Washington does this in such a respectable way it builds a positive relationship between him and the players. Ozzie Albies is a prime example...At the age of 71, if Washington is considering calling the shots for an MLB team again, now may be the time. The Los Angeles Angels, San Fransisco Giants, Cleveland Guardians, and New York Mets are all looking for a skipper."
Washington is a veteran voice in the clubhouse and a players manager at that. He is respected across baseball, and could receive a fresh start that appreciates such an approach. Look for his name to at least be mentioned in the next few weeks.