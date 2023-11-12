Braves Rumors: Ron Washington replacements, Ohtani dream dead, Fried trade?
With the GM meetings now over, the Atlanta Braves face some tough questions. Who will replace Ron Washington? Is Shohei Ohtani on the table? And what about Max Fried's extension?
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Who will replace Ron Washington?
Atlanta third-base coach Ron Washington took the managerial job with the Los Angeles Angels, a chance he certainly deserves given his history in the AL West and his role in creating a friendly clubhouse with the Braves. Wash is beloved in the ATL, and he will be missed. Still, just as the Braves did with Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, they must replace him.
In the immediate aftermath of the Washington hiring, I suggested Chipper Jones would make sense, were he interested in the opening. Chipper has coaching experience with the Braves during spring training and the players love him. He's a Hall-of-Fame third baseman who understands the game well. My fellow editor Josh Wilson thought David Ross is the more realistic choice, but Ross just turned down the Yankees bench coach gig in hopes of finding another managerial job.
Mark Bowman of MLB.com may have a solution for both of us.
As Bowman mentions, if the Braves want to go outside their organization, Willie Harris has coaching experience with the Cubs and grew up a fan. What's not to love? Goodwin, meanwhile, has spent years working his way up through the organization. Rewarding such hard work would help morale, to say the least.