Braves could have surprising gameplan for life after Spencer Strider injury
The Atlanta Braves might not stand pat if Spencer Strider is out for the season.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves suffered a devastating blow when Spencer Strider went down with an elbow injury. The Braves will not reveal just Strider's ailment just yet, as that's expected to come this weekend. Strider is one of the best pitchers in baseball and was an expected NL Cy Young candidate heading into the 2024 season. Unfortunately, he appears destined for an extended injured list stint.
Brian Snitker's comment when asked about Strider did not help matters. Heck, Snitker steered into the skid, refusing to deny that his ace will have to undergo Tommy John surgery.
“No, I don’t think so,” Snitker said. “The good news is he’s going to get whatever it is fixed and come back and continue to have a really good career.”
Strider's initial MRI confirmed the Braves fears. The Braves ace suffered a severe elbow injury that needed further diagnosis.
“You never expect these things to be good,” Snitker said. “It’s seldom just a blip on the screen. When a guy has problems like that, we’ve seen it happen too many times.”
What will the Atlanta Braves do in Spencer Strider's absence?
The Braves could stand pat without Strider, but if he is out for the season they'd be best served adding some outside talent. Atlanta's top trade targets from the offseason -- namely Dylan Cease and perhaps Corbin Burnes -- have already been dealt. Shane Bieber is also unavailable, as he is out for the season with a similar elbow injury.
Former Atlanta Braves insider Kelly Crull suggested that the Braves thinking could lend itself to making an outside addition.
Atlanta's farm system is rather barren, but they do have two capable pitchers in Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver. Either could be included in a trade, or perhaps called up to the bigs in hopes of providing the Braves with more rotation reinforcements.
Alex Anthopoulos has been forced into an uncomfortable position. If we know anything about the Braves front office, this is where AA thrives.