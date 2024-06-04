Braves connected to three Ronald Acuña Jr. replacements to try and replicate 2021
In 2021, the Atlanta Braves lost their best player, Ronald Acuna Jr., to a devastating knee injury. Atlanta's GM, Alex Anthopoulos, would go on to acquire multiple outfielders to fill the void of losing Acuna. Atlanta went on to win the World Series, thanks in part to these pieces that were acquired to fill this massive hole.
In 2024, Acuna again suffered a devastating knee injury, this time earlier in the season. Anthopoulos now has more time to think and weigh his options before making any deals at the trade deadline. But he will likely need to work some deadline magic again if he wants to push Atlanta back to the World Series, just as he did in 2021.
Atlanta has been connected to a ton of different outfield options, including Tommy Pham, Bryan De La Cruz and Taylor Ward. They will need to make moves for multiple pieces to fill Acuna's void, as it's nearly impossible to replace him with one outfielder.
Atlanta connected to multiple outfielders as the 2024 trade deadline inches closer
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently reported on this idea, noting the three previously mentioned outfielders. All three righties could be potential targets on Anthopoulos' radar when the calendar flips to July.
But to replace Acuna, the best option is to replace him with two players, one lefty and one righty, to give the ability to platoon. Acquiring a righty from the list above would be able to stick somebody in the lineup against left-handed pitching every day as well as occasionally against right-handed pitchers.
They would then need to add a left-handed bat as well. The 2024 deadline looks to have plenty of available options and Atlanta isn't shy to move some of their mid-level prospects in order to acquire rental bats.
Any of the three rightie's above would suffice as a start though.
Pham, 36, is slashing .280/.331/.402 with 3 bombs in 132 at-bats. He's shown the ability to mash southpaws over his career, holding an OPS of .834 against lefties in his big-league career.
De La Cruz, 27, has shown more power than Pham, but a lower average. He has 9 bombs in 233 at-bats, good for an OPS+ of 99, just below league average of 100.
Ward may be the best option of the three. He's currently slashing .261/.328/.459 with 11 home runs and an OPS+ of 120. His bat would work well in the Braves lineup.
None of these players can replace Acuna by themselves. But the Braves GM won't try to replace Acuna with one player. He'll likely follow a plan very similar to the 2021 trade deadline masterclass that he put together a few seasons ago.